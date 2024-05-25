Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,136 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 37.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 801,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

