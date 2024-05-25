Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,794 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

