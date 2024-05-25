Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,719 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561,271 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $40.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

