Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Get TriMas alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 31.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,681 shares of company stock worth $647,113. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Up 1.0 %

TriMas stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $29.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRS

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.