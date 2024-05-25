Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

