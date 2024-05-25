Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

