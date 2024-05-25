Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,509 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $13,159,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

