Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of RCI Hospitality worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RICK stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $440.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $40,458.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,992.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $40,458.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,992.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,569 shares of company stock worth $130,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

