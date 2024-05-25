Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $568,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cognex alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.