Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after buying an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,525,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.