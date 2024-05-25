Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,892 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,415,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,720 shares of company stock worth $346,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

