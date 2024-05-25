Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Traeger worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Traeger by 14.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Traeger Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Traeger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

