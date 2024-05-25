Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.10%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

