Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 249 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Toro by 249.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 757,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Toro by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after purchasing an additional 204,542 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 21,698.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2,481.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

