Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

