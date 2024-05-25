Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $41,429,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 47.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4,867.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 981,138 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

