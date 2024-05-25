Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265,786 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PTEN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

