Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.020–0.020 EPS.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.74.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
