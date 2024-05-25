Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.020–0.020 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

