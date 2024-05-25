Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.0 %
PEYUF stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
