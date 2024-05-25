PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (PFXNZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ PFXNZ opened at $22.47 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

