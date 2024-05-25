Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,264,921.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 163,997 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $211,556.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $445,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.36 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 648,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 405,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 327,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About OPKO Health



OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

