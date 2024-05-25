Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

Pinterest stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 279,496.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after buying an additional 3,134,776 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

