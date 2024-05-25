PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 20,371 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

