PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,858 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.