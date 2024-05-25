PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $73.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

