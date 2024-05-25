PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $216.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

