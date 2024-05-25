PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Genmab A/S by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 457,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $8,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 4.6 %

GMAB stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.