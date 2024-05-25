PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 78,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $409,063,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 68,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 154,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

