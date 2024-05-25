PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,579 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,496,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

