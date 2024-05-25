PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,363 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,423 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RIO opened at $71.85 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

