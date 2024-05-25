PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,252 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 556,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,099,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,024,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,399,000 after buying an additional 332,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.56 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

