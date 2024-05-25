PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,671 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,009 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,614,000 after buying an additional 4,062,019 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after buying an additional 2,940,103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 307.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,338,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,869,000 after buying an additional 2,518,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 51.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,083,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,129 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.