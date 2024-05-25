PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.44 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.65.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

