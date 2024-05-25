Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Acquires 1,000 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,644. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.68 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,025,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

