Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,894 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of International Paper worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 35.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after buying an additional 777,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 30.0% during the third quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $334,570 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

