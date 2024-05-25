Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $10.86 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $198.24 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $10.86 or 0.00015634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Prom alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,490.63 or 1.00016658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011486 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00109568 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003615 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.77852877 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,549,863.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.