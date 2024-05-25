PSQ (PSQH) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Get PSQ alerts:

Volatility and Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 266 560 665 22 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 92.51%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $8.77 million -$53.33 million -0.15 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.53

PSQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PSQ peers beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.