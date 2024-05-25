Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

