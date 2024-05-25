Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,206 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

