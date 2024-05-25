Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 426 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American States Water by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American States Water by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

