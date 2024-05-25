Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 82.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut ModivCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $684.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

