Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $708,471,000 after buying an additional 542,996 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $194,234,000 after buying an additional 514,455 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,796,957 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $166,876,000 after acquiring an additional 612,518 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,439.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

