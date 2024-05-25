Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $179.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $181.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

