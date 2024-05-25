Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 8,067 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after buying an additional 3,305,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636,921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Frontier Group by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ULCC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Group

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.