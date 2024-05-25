Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Arcosa by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Up 2.0 %

ACA stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $89.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

