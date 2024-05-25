Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 328 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $10,788,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bank OZK by 58.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.