Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $283.43 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $285.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

