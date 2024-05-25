Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $283.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.98.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

