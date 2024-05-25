Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $614.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Quantum alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,411.66 or 0.99993591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00109011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $414.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.