Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. Acquires 4,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 107,001 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 17.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

